Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 39,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,163. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

