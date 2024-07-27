Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.51

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 368922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

