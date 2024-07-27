PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PROG also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

PRG stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

