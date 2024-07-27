ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.86. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 48,021 shares.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

