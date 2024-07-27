Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have commented on PFS. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

