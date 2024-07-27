Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mattr Corp. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mattr in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Mattr’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Mattr Stock Performance
