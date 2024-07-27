Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.41.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

