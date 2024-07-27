Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Increased by B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.