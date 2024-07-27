Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

