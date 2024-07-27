Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Trimmed by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $122.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

