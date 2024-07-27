Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.73

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Qtum has a total market cap of $287.40 million and $42.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.44 or 0.04781760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,250,353 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

