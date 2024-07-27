Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 630,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

