Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,822,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 15,901,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,883,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

