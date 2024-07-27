Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 50,930 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1,660.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 316,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 4.0 %

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.