Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 12,616 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

