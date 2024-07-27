Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 89,384 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.54. 8,299,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,528. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

