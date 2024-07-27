Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 608.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.5% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 867,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271,369 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 210,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 1,650,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,822. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

