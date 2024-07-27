Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.34% of Willdan Group worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,333 shares of company stock worth $14,110,383. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

