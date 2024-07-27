Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Centerra Gold worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

CGAU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 869,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,236. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.