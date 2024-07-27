Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of World Acceptance worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance stock traded down $25.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 99,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $160.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

