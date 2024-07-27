Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 534.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

BWXT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 536,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,795. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

