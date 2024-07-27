Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $561.56. The stock had a trading volume of 473,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,184. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

