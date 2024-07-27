Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 399,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,478. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

