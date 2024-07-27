Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 40,944 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 694.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 311,203 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 2,049,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,865. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

