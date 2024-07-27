Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.