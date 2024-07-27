Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,071 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,037,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

