Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. 138,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

