Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1,060.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,920,000 after buying an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 931,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

