Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.53 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

