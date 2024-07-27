Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $7.03 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.00. 2,066,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,487. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

