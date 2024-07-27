Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 442,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 2,015,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

