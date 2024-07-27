Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ESQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

