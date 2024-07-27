QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 11,036,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

