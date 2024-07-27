QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE QS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,036,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

