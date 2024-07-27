Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 3.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.06. 1,281,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,082,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at $57,386,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,682 shares of company stock worth $2,083,123 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after buying an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.