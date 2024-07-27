Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

