Reliance (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Reliance updated its Q3 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

