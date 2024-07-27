Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44. Reliance also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.40.

Shares of RS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,477. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Reliance’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

