Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 983,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

