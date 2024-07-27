Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $30.75 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

