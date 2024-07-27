Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $30.75 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
