Residential REIT ETF (HAUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.