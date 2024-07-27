Residential REIT ETF (HAUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of HAUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Residential REIT ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.