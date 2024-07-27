Residential REIT ETF (HAUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Shares of HAUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

