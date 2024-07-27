REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FEPI stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.38. 304,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,005. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $351.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.0888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $13.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.43%.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

