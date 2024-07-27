Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stake Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 90,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,392. The stock has a market cap of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

