RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
RIV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 85,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,293. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
