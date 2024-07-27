Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

