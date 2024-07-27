Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,308 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,238 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

