RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

RLI Stock Up 3.0 %

RLI opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in RLI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

