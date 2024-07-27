Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of RHI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

