Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 1.1%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $325.13 and last traded at $320.19. Approximately 79,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 8,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.67.

Roche Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.33.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

