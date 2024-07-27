Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
