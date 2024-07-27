Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

